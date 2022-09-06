Best Ways to Experience Las Vegas Modernism

Calling all history lovers, Las Vegas enthusiasts, and self-proclaimed architecture aficionados! Get ready to explore the history of Las Vegas and its effect on modern U.S. architecture. The Neon Museum presents Duck Duck Shed, a four-day event with over three dozen unique experiences about Las Vegas culture and design.

“Las Vegas has so many architectural gems and I’m excited that Duck Duck Shed will shine a national spotlight on the beautiful designs that have shaped our city’s history,” says city of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The event highlights the city’s architectural character over the decades with programming offered on an a la carte basis so attendees attend the programs of their choice. The lineup includes presentations by nationally acclaimed speakers such as author, historian, urban planner, and architect Alan Hess and Jon Sparer, the famed architect behind prestigious international resorts such as Mirage, Paris Las Vegas, and Bellagio in Las Vegas.