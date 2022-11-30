Editor’s Pick: Pump Up the Volume

Holiday party got your hair in a fuss? You could wrestle with your blow dryer, curling wand, teasing comb, and subpar over-the-counter hair product. Or you could kick back for 45 minutes and leave it to the pros. Blow dry bars — specializing in great (but affordable) washes and styles — began popping up in the mid-aughts, reportedly first in New York and Vancouver, Canada, before seemingly taking over the continent.

You won’t find any scissors or dye at one of these salons. Only gorgeous Farrah Fawcett fringe and gala-worthy updos. I made appointments recently at All Tressed Up on El Paseo in Palm Desert for a blowout before a bridal shower and loose curls for a birthday dinner — and I’m officially hooked. All Tressed Up co-owner Kalee Frederick tells me these haircare offerings are popular not only for folks headed to a special event or drinks on the town but also for individuals with limited mobility.

If you have an hour to spare, add a 10-minute scalp massage, and thank me later. getalltressedup.com