Friendly Fire

Modern design captured the zeitgeist of the 1950s and ’60s, but it actually started turning heads in the late 1930s — particularly at Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan. The place was a haven of modern design, where innovators such as Eero Saarinen, Charles Eames, Ray Kaiser (Eames), Harry Bertoia, and Florence Knoll cavorted.

And competed.

Saarinen went on to become a reputable architect; Eames, and his wife (Ray), modern architecture and furniture designers; and Bertoia, an artist and modern furniture designer. Knoll morphed into one of the country’s finest architects, furniture designers, and entrepreneurs, and has often been credited for transforming the way we envision office interiors.

Andrew Blauvelt understands the complexities of these design giants — Eames and Saarinen — and their impact.

After receiving a master’s in design from Cranbrook Academy of Art and his bachelor’s degree in visual communication from the Herron School of Art at Indiana University, Blauvelt went onto enjoy a stellar tenure at the Walker Art Center, a modern/contemporary art museum adjacent to the revered Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. In several roles there — from senior curator to Walker’s chief of communications and audience engagement titan — he helped elevate the museum as a premier destination.

But his own work attracted attention, too. A graphic designer for more than 20 years, he’s received more than 100 design awards, including several nominations for the Chrysler Award for Design Innovation and the National Design Awards in Communications Design.

All this makes for a captivating discussion at Modernism Week, where Blauvelt will delve into the relationship between Eames and Saarinen and their impact on the development of two iconic furniture companies: Herman Miller and Knoll. The lecture is Feb. 21 at the Modern Hacienda pop-up store located in front of the newly restored Wexler-Harrison building at the Town & Country Center in Palm Springs.

