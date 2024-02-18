El Paseo Stores to Showcase Spring/Summer Styles at Fashion Week

On El Paseo, chic independently owned boutiques stand alongside internationally renowned designer brands for a contemporary retail experience that captures not only the desert’s vibrant resort aesthetic but also what’s trending in the world of fashion.

Representing that sartorial diversity, 10 stores from this very street will present collections for Spring/Summer 2024 in an evening of runway that takes Fashion Week El Paseo back to where it all started — with a spotlight on Palm Desert’s premier shopping boulevard.

The event features the year’s most dominant color — pink in all shades and tones — alongside a delightful mix of colors. Participating stores include 120% Lino, Coco Rose, Eileen Fisher, Chrissy’s on El Paseo, Grayse, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Athleta.