El Paseo Stores to Showcase Spring/Summer Styles at Fashion Week

Trina Turk’s 2023 collection packed a boldly patterned punch.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
On El Paseo, chic independently owned boutiques stand alongside internationally renowned designer brands for a contemporary retail experience that captures not only the desert’s vibrant resort aesthetic but also what’s trending in the world of fashion.
Representing that sartorial diversity, 10 stores from this very street will present collections for Spring/Summer 2024 in an evening of runway that takes Fashion Week El Paseo back to where it all started — with a spotlight on Palm Desert’s premier shopping boulevard.
The event features the year’s most dominant color — pink in all shades and tones — alongside a delightful mix of colors. Participating stores include 120% Lino, Coco Rose, Eileen Fisher, Chrissy’s on El Paseo, Grayse, Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Athleta.
03.18
Fifty Shades of Pink on El Paseo
7 p.m. Cocktail Reception
8 p.m. Fashion Show
Make an Impact
This show offers an opportunity to support and learn more about Girlfriend Factor, an organization providing renewable educational grants and emotional support to women who chose to improve their position in life through higher education.
A detail from Chrissy’s on El Paseo.
PHOTO BY NICOLE JARAMILLO
In 2023, Chrissy’s on El Paseo wowed with vibrant hues and butterfly headpieces.
PHOTO BY TIFFANY L. CLARCK
Grayse served a little sparkle.
PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY