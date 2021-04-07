Lasting Impression: House of Tomorrow

Built in the early 1960s by architect William Krisel for Robert and Helene Alexander of the influential Alexander Construction Company, the space-age structure in Palm Springs’ Vista Las Palmas neighborhood was initially known as the Alexander Estate before being dubbed the House of Tomorrow in a 1962 edition of Look magazine.

Krisel’s design features a dramatic A-frame roof atop three levels. Inside, walls of rock and glass surround groovy sunken living areas. In the center, a fireplace appears as if it’s levitating.