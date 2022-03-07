Couture Debut From FIDM

Often, the greatest innovations come from the minds of emerging talent — young people pushing their way into an industry and bringing with them the evolving perspectives of a new generation. Influenced by the culture in which they were raised and their own creativity, unbridled by time in the biz, these nascent designers are out to prove why they deserve a spot in the cut-throat world of fashion.

This annual Fashion Week El Paseo showcase features exciting collections from recent Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising grads. Founded in 1969, the private college has many notable alumni, including red carpet darling Monique Lhuillier, rapper/producer/designer will.i.am, and Trish Summerville, best known for her costume work in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

For tickets to the March 24 show, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.