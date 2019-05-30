Viktor Luna
Project Runway
Vinyl
It was big in the 1960s and again in the ’90s. Now vinyl is back, more versatile than ever, and showing up in athleisure wear, business wear, and outer wear.
Anthony Ryan
Project Runway
Charity Dahl
FIDM Debut
Charity Dahl
FIDM Debut
Red
Red is not only for Valentino. We found it in almost every designer’s collection on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway this year.
lela Rose
Closing Night
Escada and
El Paseo Jewelers
Porsche and
The El Paseo Experience
Michael Costello
Project Runway
Dolce & Gabbana
The Best of
Saks Fifth Avenue
Michael Costello
Project Runway
Gustavo Cadile
Hollywood Party
Victor Tung
Le Chien
Pop Art
Art and fashion are longtime friends, and now we’re beginning to see collections reflecting the rising popularity of street artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat.
WHAT’S NEXT: For recaps and videos on the runway shows from Fashion Week El Paseo 2019, click HERE.
For tickets to the Fashion Week El Paseo 2020, stay tuned for the release date in August at fashionweekelpaseo.com.