fashion week el paseo 2019

Trends

The runway shows us where fashion is heading, and these are the looks we saw under the big white tent.

Susan Stein Current PSL, Fashion & Style, Fashion Week El Paseo

PHOTOGRAPHS BY TIFFANY L. CLARK, ARIANA BINDMAN, GARY BINDMAN, AND YASIN CHAUDHRY
viktorlunadesign

Viktor Luna
Project Runway

Vinyl

It was big in the 1960s and again in the ’90s. Now vinyl is back, more versatile than ever, and showing up in athleisure wear, business wear, and outer wear.

anthonyryanfashion

Anthony Ryan
Project Runway

charitydahldesign1

Charity Dahl
FIDM Debut

charitydahlfashion

Charity Dahl
FIDM Debut

fashionweekreddress

Red

Red is not only for Valentino. We found it in almost every designer’s collection on the Fashion Week El Paseo runway this year.

lelarosedesign

lela Rose
Closing Night

elpasojewelers

Escada and
El Paseo Jewelers

Porsche and
The El Paseo Experience

michaelcostellodesign

Michael Costello

Project Runway

saksfifthavenue

Dolce & Gabbana

The Best of
Saks Fifth Avenue

michaelcostellofashion

Michael Costello

Project Runway

gustavocadiledesign

Gustavo Cadile

Hollywood Party

victortungdesign

Victor Tung
Le Chien

Pop Art

Art and fashion are longtime friends, and now we’re beginning to see collections reflecting the rising popularity of street artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat.

WHAT’S NEXT: For recaps and videos on the runway shows from Fashion Week El Paseo 2019, click HERE.

For tickets to the Fashion Week El Paseo 2020, stay tuned for the release date in August at fashionweekelpaseo.com.