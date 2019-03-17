No matter the trends, California has always stood out with its individual flare, asserting a style known for being eclectic, laid-back, and playfully elegance. It goes well with the Golden State’s inclusiveness and lifestyle, which attract residents and visitors from all over the world.

That winsome spirit made for the perfect theme for the opening night of Fashion Week El Paseo. “California Unzipped” featured three designers who live in the state offer different takes on its aesthetic.

Before the runway show, renowned photographer, blogger, and author Ari Seth Cohen signed copies of his books, Advanced Style, which focuses on “the sartorial savvy of the senior set,” and his latest, Advanced Love, celebrating love “bound by neither the constraints of age or time.”

VIDEO: Watch the entire “California Unzipped” show.