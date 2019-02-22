We began with an El Paseo Night show featuring 10 stores, a few generous restaurants that catered the event, and about 250 attendees eager to see what we were up to in the 30-by-80-foot tent on Larkspur Lane.

Over the years, we have welcomed designers from faraway places, diversified our fashions, and initiated a VIP Diva program that affords spectators premium seating and access to other exclusive events.

The designers present their collections, then the following day stay to mingle with guests and vend their work at trunk shows. Our volunteers have helped us host more than 1,000 guests each evening; many volunteers have been mentored by our team and are well on their way to successful careers in event planning and fashion. We have teamed up with numerous nonprofits to support the advancement of our community. Scholarships have been provided to Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising students as well as to the YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund.