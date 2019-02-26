Emil Gampe

Los Angeles designer Emil Gampe defines his client as a star who seamlessly balances beauty and power and never blends into the crowd. His first gown to grace the red carpet was worn by Kristen Wiig during the 2010 Emmys, and Gampe has dressed many celebrities since. For his current “Limelight” collection — his most ambitious yet, he says — Gampe was inspired by the golden age of stage performances, before movie theaters and televisions rose in popularity. “I channeled how it must have felt to be an audience member at a time when women onstage were the big stars of their generation,” he explains. “How important it was for them to have a unique style, being praised and adored.” Both timeless and avant-garde, his creations are individualistic, and they’re made for the catwalk: “In the past, I focused on editorial,” Gampe says. “But pictures of gowns do not show their movement. Their energy is best displayed on the runway.”