Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) graduates from here and abroad will parade their debut collections down the El Paseo runway in an evening benefiting Palm Valley School.

The annual showcase, launched in 2008, not only supports the participating designers’ futures in fashion but also engages local students to stoke their interests in the expansive industry of fashion, from design to event production. With the support of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation and the Palm Springs Unified School District, 200 students will attend the FIDM Debut Collections show (some as volunteers to obtain a deeper understanding of the behind-the-scenes workings of Fashion Week El Paseo).

Be among the first to admire diverse styles from eight Advanced Fashion Design graduates, who have worked diligently for the past year to assemble their first collection of couture ensembles. From sportswear to wedding gowns, and everything in between, this exciting and always innovative show has it all.