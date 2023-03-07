FIDM Students Debut Fashion Collections in Palm Desert

Esther Gaor

The idea of shifting perspectives became the guiding light for Esther Gaor as she designed her collection of menswear and womenswear. Having grown up in the slums of Manila, in the Philippines, she likens her personal trajectory to that of a fairy tale. As such, she orchestrates a whimsical sartorial story using color blocking, architectural shapes, paneling, gradient printing, and embellishment.

“As a kid who grew up in an environment where opportunities were rare, I believe that creativity can bring us into a place where we forget our challenges in life and let us see the world from a new perspective,” she says. “I hope that when people see my collection, they will feel the emotions I have felt throughout this journey.”