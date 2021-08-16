In Full Bloom

Chris Pardo didn’t go very far to open his next hotel in Palm Springs. His latest creation sits literally across the street from his signature ARRIVE hotel.

Fleur Noire Hotel, slated to open next month, is nothing like the midcentury oasis Pardo created in 2016. This time he took over an existing structure and completely reimagined it, recruiting mural artist Louis Jones to paint her larger than life flower murals on the series of 10 cottages that make up the property.

“The buildings aren’t architecturally remarkable, so the murals became the buildings themselves,” said Pardo, noting the site originally housed Beckett’s Tradewinds Hotel and Apartments. “That’s what was exciting to us. It almost looks like they are growing out of the earth.”