The Mystery of Frank Sinatra’s Grave

Have you ever wondered what Cinderella’s stepmother would have to say if the story was told from her point of view? Maybe Cinderella wasn’t as charming and beautiful as she had everybody believe. Maybe she was egotistical and short-tempered and refused to help out around the house. Maybe, in fact, Cinderella was the mean and nasty one all along. Who’s to say? We’ll never know because Cinderella’s stepmother didn’t think to write down her side of the story.

Barbara Sinatra, however, wrote her own memoir, Lady Blue Eyes, a few years before her death. And what did she have to say about Nancy and Tina? Absolutely nothing. It’s like they didn’t exist. In a witty interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2011, the writer notes that in the book she names every King Charles spaniel she and Frank owned “but you don’t mention his two daughters, with whom you’ve famously feuded.”

I didn’t have the feud, says Barbara. The writer persists: You feel as if they had the feud? “Well, it obviously wasn’t me, so it had to be them, right?”

Sometimes the best way to change a storyline is to deny there is any story to tell.

I reached out to lawyers and representatives for both Nancy and Tina Sinatra, telling them I’d like to talk to them about their father’s grave, but received no reply. I also contacted Nancy’s two adult children. Amanda Erlinger, Nancy’s youngest daughter, did not respond. Her sister, AJ Lambert, who recorded several covers of her grandfather’s songs in her debut album a couple of years ago, sent me an email: “Thank you for writing. AJ respectfully declines this request.”

It seemed nobody wanted to talk about “the incident,” whatever it was. Not the cemetery, not the police, not Frank’s daughters, not his granddaughters. No one. I was at the end of the line. And then out of the blue I got a somewhat cryptic note from someone who has been connected to the Sinatra family for over 45 years and knows, literally, where all the bodies are buried. Someone who, as they say, is a credible source, who knew the details about “the incident” but refused to go on record. These are sensitive matters, after all, I was told. And here is all this person, who was very saddened by “the incident,” will say: Sometime over the Thanksgiving holiday last year, someone took a blunt instrument — perhaps a hammer? — and intentionally damaged Frank Sinatra’s grave. To be specific, they tried to chip out the word Husband from the granite marker. Subsequently, the marker had to be replaced. And with the new marker, words were deleted — like The Best Is Yet To Come and Husband — and other words were added: Sleep Warm, Poppa. That is all this person will say. They will not name names or go into any more detail. It’s a shame but it’s over and done with and that’s that. End of story.

Sort of.

If you want to know just about everything there is to know about Frank Sinatra, you couldn’t do any better than closely reading Tina Sinatra’s memoir, which she updated in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of her father’s birth. She writes about his difficult childhood, his eccentricities — like the fact that he always carried 10 dimes in his pocket “so he’d never be caught short at a pay phone” — and what she considers to be his disastrous marriage to Barbara, the woman buried next to him. On the last page of her lengthy memoir, she describes how, in the days right after her father’s death, she often felt lonely and sad and would turn on her television, where she knew she would always find him, tap dancing with Gene Kelly or singing his signature closing number, “Put Your Dreams Away,” which, she says, “sounded like a lullaby to me.” Curled up in her father’s robe, smelling his scent, she’d smile at the sound of his voice and remember how before he was buried, she slipped a white envelope in his suit pocket that contained 10 dimes and a personal note from her: Sleep warm, Poppa — look for me.

“While I missed my father desperately in those months,” she writes, “I could hear him saying: Don’t despair, honey — don’t despair. I could also hear him saying: Don’t get mad, get even!”

After all, as she reminds us several times throughout her book, she is indeed her father’s daughter.

