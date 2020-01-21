King of Bling

King’s foray into the world of fashion jewelry began seven years ago when he inherited his mother’s collection. At the time, he knew nothing about the art form and sent it to be sold at auction. “Ever since then, I’ve been hooked,” he says. “It’s turned into one of my passions and one of my businesses.”

King focuses primarily on French jewelry “because the French know craftmanship and quality,” he says. With price points from $125 (Celia earrings) to $20,000 (a Chanel necklace), King tries to have something for everyone and every budget. He also has a wide range of styles from vintage to contemporary. “I like having a mixture of pieces, he says. “Some that are more conservative as far as design and style versus something that is full of rhinestones and full of gold.”

“Jewelry was created for self-adornment in ancient Egyptian times and it really hasn’t changed at all,” he says. “The reason I love what I do is because I like to see the reaction on women’s faces after they put a piece of jewelry on. It’s very gratifying to see themselves and look at themselves in the mirror and completely transform themselves into somebody else.”