Back in Play

New golf clubs are crazy pricey – as in “$599 for the latest must-have driver” expensive.

But hold on: over at Golf Alley in Palm Desert, those same six Benjamins will easily cover a complete new-for-you set of woods, irons, putter, and golf bag, with enough left over to buy your foursome lunch this weekend.

Golf Alley is Greater Palm Springs’ go-to retailer of used golf equipment.

Offering club repair and rental as well as try-before-you-buy sales, the Alley opened its doors back in the 1990s and moved into its current Cook Street location more than a decade ago.

Owned and operated since 2011 by PGA professional Ron Maciosek, the shop is crammed with thousands of sticks that are lightly used, still perfectly playable – and always priced right. “There’s real sticker-shock nowadays, especially for newcomers to the game,” says Maciosek. “They can’t see themselves spending $3,000 on a new full set.”