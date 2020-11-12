Foreward Momentum

Wedge Then Wine
After taking on the sprawling 7,300-yard golf course at the Arnold Palmer-designed Classic Club in Palm Desert, segue to the eye-catching patio at on-site restaurant Bellatrix, where a casual yet upscale menu and a Wine Spectator award-winning list of varietals will soothe the day’s bogeys. classicclubgolf.com
That’s Lit
A setting sun doesn’t stop balls from rolling at Indian Wells Golf Resort, where the dual-course property’s popular “Shots in the Night” evening event offers glow-in-the-dark putting on real turf greens, along with an illuminated driving range that’s fun for all levels and ages. indianwellsgolfresort.com
ask a local
Paul Bucy
Director of Instruction, Palm Desert Golf Academy at Desert Willow Golf Resort
For more than 15 years, Bucy has helped golfers achieve their goals at the preeminent Palm Desert institution, offering instruction in swing fundamentals and course management.
What’s different about golfing this season?
“Folks are looking for an outdoor activity right now, especially couples who are new to the game or want to get back into golf. There’s been a large demographic of people moving out of the big cities or just looking to the desert, where they can work remotely and still have time for golf. Rather than be on the 405 all day, they’re in the desert for long-term stays and spending that former commute time with golf instruction or playing nine holes.”
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PAUL BUCY
Paul Bucy
In the Money
Spend a day in Indio at the natural surrounds of the Clive Clark-designed Eagle Falls Golf Course, Coachella Valley’s only course on the same site as a casino, before switching from clubs to cards (or slots or off-track betting) on the 100,000-square-foot gaming floor at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
fantasyspringsresort.com
Not a Water Hazard
At La Quinta Resort & Club, guests can explore five public plays across the grounds of both the club and PGA West. After the round, soak way any sore swings in one of the resort’s 41 climate-controlled pools. laquintaresort.com.
Technically Speaking
School is back in session at the Palm Desert Golf Academy at Desert Willow Golf Resort, where a maxed 3-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio and state-of-the-art TrackMan Pro sessions provide precise expert analysis of your swing. desertwillow.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELA STALLINGER