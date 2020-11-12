Foreward Momentum

ask a local

Paul Bucy

Director of Instruction, Palm Desert Golf Academy at Desert Willow Golf Resort

For more than 15 years, Bucy has helped golfers achieve their goals at the preeminent Palm Desert institution, offering instruction in swing fundamentals and course management.

What’s different about golfing this season?

“Folks are looking for an outdoor activity right now, especially couples who are new to the game or want to get back into golf. There’s been a large demographic of people moving out of the big cities or just looking to the desert, where they can work remotely and still have time for golf. Rather than be on the 405 all day, they’re in the desert for long-term stays and spending that former commute time with golf instruction or playing nine holes.”