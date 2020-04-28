Protection with Style

Face masks suddenly became part of our outfit in March with the coronavirus outbreak. Now it’s the new norm as the country comes to grips with the next phases of the pandemic. Grayse on El Paseo in Palm Desert offers a washable mask that emphasizes comfortable fabrics done with a sense of style.

This new accessory is intended to create a sense of security as a protective device to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but its also become a style statement from your favorite sports teams to matching material for an outfit.

Grayse has put its imprint on this new accessory with a little bit of light detailing and embellishment. The masks are made from fabrics sourced in the U.S, fabrics. The same fabric is used for the straps rather than elastic so that they are soft and stretchy and do not pull at your ears.

The mask kit includes a lavender coconut oil based antibacterial spray to keep your hands soft and supple. A purse size pack of tissue and an organza bag keeps your mask separated from the contents of the rest of your handbag.

A little organza pouch is provided to keeps your washable mask in along with a small purse size pack of tissue to place inside the mask for additional protection. Grayse recommends cleaning your hands before you put your mask on, give your mask a spray in between wearings, and machine washing at night.

For more information, visit grayseofficial.com.