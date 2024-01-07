Greater Palm Springs Retailers on How to Elevate Your Style

As the seasons change, pieces that keep us cozy on cooler winter nights are paramount. But warmth is never far away in Greater Palm Springs, so layering is key. Investing in high-quality apparel ensures items will last throughout the year, while classic colors and silhouettes allow for cross-season wearability. Here, four boutique owners reveal what they’ll be wearing in the new year as winter slowly gives way to spring.

Ibiss Boutique

Palm Springs

Ibi Oluwole, owner of Ibiss Boutique, emphasizes the importance of layers. “Anyone who — like me — is a transplant from San Francisco can appreciate the art of layering for significant temperature variations within the same day,” she says. “I actually quite love dressing for the fluctuating weather you get in between seasons.” Here in the desert, warm pieces are important on crisp nights.