CV Link

The Coachella Valley alternative transportation route, or CV Link, aims to connect Palm Springs with Coachella by way of a dual-lane pedestrian, bicycle, and low-speed electric vehicle pathway, facilitating a safer, more sustainable means of getting around the valley. Despite some controversy, ground broke in 2017 with the objective to complete the projected 50-mile track in 2020. Explore the first open segment — a 2.3-mile stretch in Cathedral City, bordering the verdant fairways of Cimarron Golf Resort — via access points on Vista Chino and Ramon Road. You’ll recognize the route by its orange- and blue-trimmed shade structures.

siesta season

Hours of Operation

Come mid-May, the desert’s hibernation situation is real. Akin to the summer holidays of European cities, the pace of life lulls. Traffic dissipates, part-timers flock to cooler climes, and some businesses cut back their hours or close for the season. Stalwart locals know this as the optimum time to bask in the region’s sought-after solitude. Though we have vetted the spots listed in this book, we advise double-checking hours of operation before you arrive.

chill deals