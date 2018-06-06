Whether you’re a planner or prefer to wing it, a great getaway entails a little foresight. Here’s what you need to know before you go. getting around
Palm Springs International Airport (PSP)
In the 1920s, one lone dirt runway welcomed aviation pioneers and Army cadets to this emerging resort village. Today, 10 airlines provide nonstop service to 18 cities in the U.S. and Canada via indoor-outdoor terminals ringed by palm trees. The lauded modernist design, circa 1965, is the work of architect Donald Wexler. Uber and Lyft began offering curbside pickup in March after a unanimous City Council vote granted the ride-share companies airport access.
CV Link
The Coachella Valley alternative transportation route, or CV Link, aims to connect Palm Springs with Coachella by way of a dual-lane pedestrian, bicycle, and low-speed electric vehicle pathway, facilitating a safer, more sustainable means of getting around the valley. Despite some controversy, ground broke in 2017 with the objective to complete the projected 50-mile track in 2020. Explore the first open segment — a 2.3-mile stretch in Cathedral City, bordering the verdant fairways of Cimarron Golf Resort — via access points on Vista Chino and Ramon Road. You’ll recognize the route by its orange- and blue-trimmed shade structures.
siesta season
Hours of Operation
Come mid-May, the desert’s hibernation situation is real. Akin to the summer holidays of European cities, the pace of life lulls. Traffic dissipates, part-timers flock to cooler climes, and some businesses cut back their hours or close for the season. Stalwart locals know this as the optimum time to bask in the region’s sought-after solitude. Though we have vetted the spots listed in this book, we advise double-checking hours of operation before you arrive.
chill deals
All-Access Pass to Summer
Spice up your trip with a deal from the Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau. Through partnerships with local businesses, the bureau provides year-round discounts for activities across town. Look for “Chill Pass” deals sprinkled throughout this book, and find more at chillpass.com.
contact
In Case of Emergency
The Coachella Valley is top-ranked for its healthcare facilities: Desert Regional Medical Center (Palm Springs, 760-323-6511); Eisenhower Medical Center (Rancho Mirage, 760-340-3911); and John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital (Indio, 760-775-8111).
Greater Palm Springs