The Desert’s Don Quixote

At first glance, desert residents in 1941 might have thought a movie studio had sent them the star of that year’s Western about a famous outlaw. Harry Griffith Oliver sported cowboy boots, a black Stetson, and a confident stride. He was a straight shooter, sure, but armed with wit, not a Colt .44 — more Will Rogers than Billy the Kid.

Born in Minnesota in 1888, Oliver moved with his family to the West Coast and took a job as a scenic painter for Seattle’s 1909 World’s Fair. He then turned his talents to Hollywood, where he worked as a set painter for United Artists, Fox, Paramount, MGM, and RKO. He garnered film credits that included classics such as Ben Hur and The Good Earth and Oscar nominations for art direction on Street Angel and Seventh Heaven.

Abandoning a world of glitter, Oliver built an adobe structure in Thousand Palms and dubbed the property Old Fort Oliver. It was here that he began publishing Desert Rat Scrap Book in 1946 — telling tales and expressing his views about the nature of man and other creatures, the nature of the desert, and anything else that caught his fancy. Like many Coachella Valley pioneers, he straddled the precarious line between advocating for development and safeguarding the desert’s natural beauty. But he gladly offered his own brand of solutions to any challenge. For example, when a clump of palms near the Cahuilla Indians’ bathhouse stood in the way of widening Palm Springs’ Indian Avenue, he proposed the city build the Indians a council house to which the palms could be moved.