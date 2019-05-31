Highway 74 Revisited

I found a rock, sat, and stared. It’s as close as I’ll ever come to being in a van Gogh painting.

We snapped out of the hypnotic effects of the superbloom as the light waned and the freeway behind us filled with impatient commuters. Our vision of finding a cozy little ’50s-era motel on the highway faded on the outskirts of Hemet when we found ourselves surrounded by the kind of chain food/motel/store junk that fills you with a nauseating dread that you took a wrong turn and ended up in Phoenix. Wordlessly, the Viking guided us north, back to my digs in Redlands. My wife and daughter adore the Viking and were thrilled to see him. My toddler clung to his leg like a swamp leech.

“I am glad you’re back, too,” my wife said, leaning in to deliver a personal endearment. “The sink’s clogged.”

At 10 a.m. the next day, we were in Hemet at the Ramona Bowl. Helen Hunt Jackson, a novelist and activist for Native American rights, wrote the book Ramona in 1884, and in 1923 British theater director Garnet Holme staged the first adaptation in a natural amphitheater a mile from downtown Hemet. A Romeo and Juliet tragedy of the Old West, the 3 ½-hour production is the longest-running outdoor play in the United States.

“In terms of atmosphere, we need as many people as we can get,” director Dennis Anderson told us as we strolled the Ramona set. The audience section is concrete with stationary benches that seat 3,000, but the set is an entire hillside with trails, a road, encampments, and a little adobe hacienda. There are 380 cast members in the play. The only two professionals are the leads — Ramona and Alessandro — but, as Anderson points out, “There are some people who have held their roles for 20, 30 years. The lady who plays Senora is my wife. She’s a trained stage actress, and she has held the role for 12 years. The lady who played the role before her had it for 22 years.” The cast is mostly from Hemet, but some come from as far as Rancho Cucamonga. “The cowboys,” he says, “have to be real cowboys. They come from ranches all over the area and bring their own horses.”

The role of Ramona launched careers for actors such as Raquel Welch (born Jo Racquel Tejada), a San Diegan who had the title role in 1959, and Anne Archer, who was a local college girl. Anderson, who has directed the play since 1995 and was head of the drama department at Mt. San Jacinto College, started as a cast member before moving up to play Alessandro in the early ’70s.

Attending a performance of Ramona is one of the most quintessential California experiences, a perfect bookend to a day of contemplation among the swallows at Capistrano.

The road took us next to The Sugarloaf in Mountain Center. A weekend brunch destination for motorcyclists and desert and mountain dwellers for decades, the café closed in 2013 but reopened last year under the guidance of Gabbi Rose, a Palm Springs entrepreneur who has made it the busiest spot around Pinyon Pines. We were hoping to run into her at the restaurant. We were also hoping to stave off imminent starvation.

Unfortunately, a CHP cruiser and a CalTrans truck had blocked the road east of downtown Hemet on Highway 74. Winter rains had caused some landslides, and the highway was closed up to Mountain Center. An officer suggested we detour south through Anza and then veer north.

The less said about Anza, the better. I’m sure it has its charming side, though we encountered no one who wasn’t exhibiting the telltale meth jaw click. We fled in the toaster. It was too late in the day to visit The Sugarloaf, so we headed into Idyllwild, stashed our gear, and set out to explore. The Viking liked the retro look of Idyllwild Bunkhouse, where the young woman at the desk told us about a mysterious spaceship house down the road. The gleam in the Viking’s eyes was similar to that of his ancestors when they caught sight of the Northumbrian coast.

The next 90 minutes were spent chasing GPS coordinates and stopping pedestrians to ask directions. At one point, the Viking was sure we were within a few yards of it on a little cul-de-sac of mountain cabins in Pine Cove. We saw a man working on his four-wheeler in his driveway. He was potbellied, tattooed, and wore a camo shirt proclaiming his readiness to kill for God and country.

“Spaceship?” Camo-man asked incredulously. “You been sampling that loco weed?”

We assured him that whatever narcotics were in our systems had been legally prescribed and only served to enhance our reality. With suspicious ingenuousness, he equally assured us that the Big Rock Drive we were looking for was closer to Idyllwild. We followed his directions. We got lost.

Back at the Bunkhouse, we punished a few gin and tonics. The next morning, they fought back. The Viking was convinced Camo-man had conned us. We drove back to the cul-de-sac, and after some careful peering up the hillside, we found our ship. The round, yellow pod perches on a little rocky peak with forever views. Though no one was home to give us a glimpse inside, the Viking went snap happy on the exterior.

Finnish architect Matti Suuronen designed the Futuro houses in the late 1960s. Approximately 80 to 100 of these prefab pod homes were built, and according to the Futuro Home website, at least 64 still exist, scattered around the world. Pine Cove’s is the only known to exist in Southern California.

Now that we’d found our unicorn, we were in the mood for another. We headed down 74 to an extraordinary example of residential brutalist architecture near Mountain Center. The architect, who Palm Springs Life agreed not to name, reportedly designed it to be his personal dream home overlooking the Coachella Valley. Unfortunately, a busted marriage forced him to sell the unfinished property for pennies. The current owners plan to restore it.

We were road-tripped out and had lost all confidence that our little white toaster would ever make it back to the rental lot. We descended swiftly toward El Paseo, urged on by a maniac with pink hair who tailgated us in her Escalade at 75 miles per hour.

When we reached the terminus at Highway 74 and Highway 111, we faced a choice: There was El Paseo, block after block of retail stores offering the finest in luxury goods and services. We needed only to hide the toaster and then max out our credit cards on Hermès scarves, Gucci handbags, and Blahnik heels.

Or we could go to AC3 at Hotel Paseo and quench our road-weary thirst.

We chose wisely.