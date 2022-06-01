Paradise Lost

Fifty-three years later, people have vague memories. Many were too stoned back then to remember now. Which is why there’s no consensus on how many young adventurers poured into Palm Springs during Easter week in 1969. The college students came for spring break. The hippies came on a pilgrimage to Tahquitz Canyon, the ancestral home of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, whose thick patches of hallucinogenic Jimson weed elevated its reputation as the place to “turn on.”

Then there were those who came for the Palm Springs Pop Festival. Reliable estimates on the influx range from 5,000, reported by The Desert Sun, to 15,000, according to Palm Springs Police Department’s official postmortem. Talk to those who were at the Palm Springs Drive-In on April 1 for the first of the festival’s two rock concerts, and the number swells to 25,000.

They began gathering at 10 a.m. under the marquee that someone had changed from Pop Festival to Pot Festival; it urged attendees to “Come high and stay high” for the 6 p.m. concert. With tickets priced at $4 in advance and $4.50 at the door, come they did, in droves. By midafternoon, Ramon Road was backed up to Sunrise Way with traffic inching toward the drive-in, where cars were double-parked or left in the desert for a mile in every direction.

That afternoon, a hastily scheduled meeting of city, county, and state law enforcement officers determined that Palm Springs was woefully unprepared for the perfect storm that was about to make landfall. The crowds of Easter weekend vacationers, spring breakers, hippies, Hells Angels, and local kids were more than the city’s 55 sworn officers could handle. For the first time in Palm Springs history, they called in reinforcements from neighboring cities.

Downtown, bumper-to-bumper traffic tied up Palm Canyon Drive, where hundreds of young people lounged on sidewalks watching the parade of cruising vehicles. According to police reports, 1,000 to 2,000 “unkempt, sullen, dissipated, and resentful hardcore hippie types” had set up camp in Tahquitz Canyon. With no restrooms or camping facilities, they ventured into town to bathe in public fountains, dine-and-dash at local eateries, and shoplift their way through supermarkets. Police claimed they created “a more violent type of atmosphere” than the “usual friendly and healthy teenagers.”