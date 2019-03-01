At the show jumping event, Ann sometimes shuts down Jay’s attempts to photograph the horses. While he’s interested in a specific moment, she’s a perfectionist, intent on the ears looking a certain way.

“I look for something quirky,” he says “Maybe it’s the light or a certain shadow, something that will not happen again. I want to see something that holds my interest, makes you wonder about who’s in the photograph. The people [at the horse park] are from different walks of life: the people who take care of the horses, the trainers, people who probably have a billion dollars, and the people who come to watch.

“A lot of people look intense [before the competition],” he intones. “The riders are nervous, the trainers are nervous. I try to capture that. I remember taking a photo of a bunch of people after they came out of the show, and they had to check the animal. They were just doing their jobs and standing around, while the horse looked majestic.”