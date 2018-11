18-karat two-tone gold, 8.09-carat white diamond, and 9-carat yellow diamond bangle, $76,500; 14-karat white gold and 106.19-carat diamond bracelet, $206,550; 18-karat two-tone gold, 5.93-carat cushion-cut diamond, 3.08-carat white diamond, and 1.5-carat yellow diamond bracelet, $53,550; 18-karat two-tone gold, 18.59-carat yellow sapphire, and 1.25-carat diamond ring, $45,900; 14-karat white gold, 8.95-carat tourmaline, and 1.07-carat diamond ring, $16,830; 18-karat white gold, 5-carat fancy yellow diamond, 1.2-carat diamond, and 0.24-carat yellow diamond marquise, $137,700; 14-karat two-tone gold, 1.01-carat diamond, and 4.01-carat garnierite ring, $19,125, all designers on request, all jewelry EL PASEO JEWLERS; TRINA TURK striped sequined blouse, $398, and skirt, $348; EDIE PARKER Lara gold sparkle clutch, $995, all clothing and bag SAKS FIFTH AVENUE PALM DESERT. Photographed at David Rohr Floral Studio, Cathedral City.

VIDEO: View a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion shoot.