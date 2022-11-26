Best Gifts Ever

Have a museum all to yourself.

Ever wondered what it would be like to wander a museum on your own? At Cabot’s Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs, you can — and, surprisingly, it doesn’t cost much more than a steak dinner. This curious adobe building was hand-built by one of the desert’s earliest homesteaders, Cabot Yerxa, known as the first settler to tap the hot springs. Book “My Time at Cabot’s” to have the museum, grounds, and trading post to yourself and up to three guests for two hours. cabotspueblomuseum.org