Comfy and Cozy

Grilling outdoors with a cold beer in your hand while your friends sit around a table mixing cocktails and shelling shrimp is hygge. A swim party can be hygge as well as hiking the Lykken Trail or camping in Idyllwild. Sitting around a campfire in Joshua Tree with friends, sipping wine, and watching shooting stars is slam-dunk hyggelig.

If it hadn’t been for the pandemic, hygge might have gone back to being the special little domestic indulgence of 5.5 million people living on the Baltic Sea. True, one of the most important elements to creating a truly hygge atmosphere — family and friends — has been conspicuously and painfully absent the last 18 months, but they’re gradually trickling back and once again our human relationships and the simple joy of chatting with friends (even if they’re seated 6 feet away) is miraculously taking place. But in every other aspect, the pandemic has presented an opportunity to perfecting one’s own hygge. Initially, people reacted to the increased time spent inside their own living spaces as a sort of home confinement. Yet, we all know by now that the flip side of self-exile can be an opportunity to living well in a small ideal world that we create for ourselves and our families.

The evolving paradigm of our home-centered lifestyles lends itself beautifully to hygge. I’ve heard and read lately about how the three points that commonly defined our movements — home, workplace, and vacation place — have for many people shifted to only home and vacation place as their work becomes remote and virtual. Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, was recently on CNN talking about how it’s common for many of their bookings now to last a month or more; people no longer must confine themselves to a week’s vacation and then rush back to the office. They take the office with them on vacation.

I admit my evidence is anecdotal, but several real estate friends in the Coachella Valley say that many of their buyers are people who are finding a perfect little Palm Springs home or condo so that they have two homes in which to conduct their domestic lives, work, and vacation/play.

This new reality screams for a re-examination of our lives through a hygge lens. It’s not a huge stretch for those of us who love the desert. When I first came to the desert 25 years ago, it was as a guest at my friend Barbara’s 1930s Spanish revival house in old Las Palmas. Between the classic old pool, gas fire pit, hammock by the little fountain, roof garden, lights on the palm trees, Billy Haines furniture, succession of mammoth Weber grills, and revolving door of old friends and new acquaintances, it was a hygge paradise. There have been times when five or six of us gathered there for a week and didn’t leave the grounds except for a run to Jensen’s and a night out at El Mirasol.

It’s fitting that Danish design is omnipresent in many midcentury modern homes in the Coachella Valley. In a chapter on hyggekrog, the place or nook in your home that is especially hygge, Wiking points out that in addition to candles, a quantity of pillows, and maybe even a fireplace, wood is an intrinsic aesthetic element. And, in fact, Danish modern furniture (with the notable exception of Arne Jacobsen’s egg chair and Poul Henningsen’s lamps) is all about the warmth of wood. My Hans Wegner wood credenza (containing my stereo components) is second only to the fireplace in its hyggelig.

The holidays, of course, are hygge. Even with the ubiquitous kitsch and commercialism, you have to be a total grinch not to enjoy the little things that make the holidays hygge.

It doesn’t have to be all caviar and champagne. It can be simple. The first Christmas I spent in Denmark, I discovered that the Danes do not give big presents for Christmas. It’s all about small, special gifts. I remember the presents I received. Malene gave me a fisherman’s sweater with suede elbow and shoulder patches. Her father made me several Mozart cassette compilations and her mother gave me a small watercolor she’d painted. Her sister knitted me a pair of wool socks. In retrospect, I realize that all these gifts were very, very hygge.

OK, I’m not advocating everyone take up knitting wool socks for the holidays (although, now that I think about it, knitting itself is hygge), but I am suggesting that if you haven’t already done so, then it may be time to gift friends, family, and yourself with the elements that will not only make these holidays deliciously hygge, but all the days, months, and years to come.