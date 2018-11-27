Buying any old gift is easy. Finding something thoughtful your friends and loved ones will truly treasure is a far more difficult task. Especially if you’re trying to pick up something en route to the party.
However, there’s one gift-buying hack that always seems to work: shopping locally. Not only does it guarantee something unique, it also adds a dash of sentimental value and desert flavor — as if you’d planned it.
1. FOR THE DESERT DEVOTEE
This trove of local culture emerged when the owners couldn’t find the right Palm Springs–centric souvenirs to send away to their loved ones. There’s no shortage now.
Look for Destination PSP’s branded collaborations with Palm Springs Life and Modernism Week. Destination PSP, Palm Springs.
Plus, the friendly staff helps you assemble the perfect gift set. On the Mark, Palm Springs.
3. FOR THE
ART FIEND
Out in the vast desert of nearby Landers, Dust Ceramics creates simple yet playful earthenware in a range of styles and finishes.
Color juxtaposes against clean shapes and unexpected textures, resulting in standout mugs, dishes, and platters inspired by the land. Moon Wind Trading Co., Landers.
4. FOR THE EARTH MAMA
This skin and haircare line harnesses the power of superfoods to deliver potent small-batch, organic products made in a Palm Desert “cosmetic kitchen.”
Look for the face and body mini kits, which are perfect for gifting, or get a gift card for your more particular friends. The Body Deli, Palm Desert and Palm Springs.
5. FOR THE ECLECTIC COLLECTOR
Finally, a cactus you can cuddle! For the plant lover with a black thumb or craft enthusiast, these cute and quirky cactuses — each one distinct — are knit by hand in Palm Springs. The Back Yard at The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five, Palm Springs.
6. FOR THE SWEET TOOTH
We all know the best guest is the one who brings the best dessert. From custom cakes to themed cupcakes, these desserts are just the thing to show that special someone exactly how sweet they are. Exquisite Desserts, Palm Desert.
7. FOR THE HOMEBODY
The delightful couple that owns this little shop fills it with artisan goods — everything from naturally dyed textiles, macramé, and mud-cloth accessories to locally screened tees.
The apothecary set is especially gift-worthy and includes a desert-made essential oil bath soak, organic aloe-and-rosewater spray, a French pink clay mask, and small-batch vegan soaps. Thick as Thieves, Palm Springs.