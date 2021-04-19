Be Our Guest

“It’s comfortable, elegant, and inviting — and reflects the couple perfectly,” says Tony Cappoli of Tony Cappoli Interiors.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY LANCE GERBER
The Hoover estate (of vacuum fame) in Palm Springs dates to 1928 and has been in Bud and Barbara Hoover’s family since the 1930s. As one of the more unassuming parcels in Old Las Palmas, its charming Spanish-style architecture gets a lush hug from gardens on all sides.
To completely update the exterior, the couple enlisted Tony Cappoli of Tony Cappoli Interiors, Inc. and landscape architect Michael Buccino, who promised no space would be wasted. That included areas used only by friends and family, like this narrow slice adjoining the guest house. Seen through a wall of glass, it invites visitors to a fountain-side tranquil oasis that’s only steps away.
“It’s comfortable, elegant, and inviting — and reflects the couple perfectly,” says Cappoli, a fresh desert transplant from New York City. After living and working on both coasts, he settled in the place that has generated his fondest memories since age 12.
“In the desert, you have to pick furnishings that will stand the test of time,” he says. “They have to be stylish and beautiful yet made for longevity.” A custom bronze and granite dining table, huge outdoor sectional, and covered pavilion with sheer outdoor drapes factored into the redo.
The mountains can be seen across the property, but these are the best seats in the house,” he says. The “soothing soft teal” Cappoli chose ties into the home’s interior palette while softening the look of the nearby rock. With its upholstered ottomans, bronze tables with limestone tops, and steel-frame chairs by JANUS et Cie that are doppelgängers for indoor rattan, this area was designed exclusively for guests.
