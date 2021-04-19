Be Our Guest

To completely update the exterior, the couple enlisted Tony Cappoli of Tony Cappoli Interiors, Inc. and landscape architect Michael Buccino, who promised no space would be wasted. That included areas used only by friends and family, like this narrow slice adjoining the guest house. Seen through a wall of glass, it invites visitors to a fountain-side tranquil oasis that’s only steps away.

“It’s comfortable, elegant, and inviting — and reflects the couple perfectly,” says Cappoli, a fresh desert transplant from New York City. After living and working on both coasts, he settled in the place that has generated his fondest memories since age 12.

“In the desert, you have to pick furnishings that will stand the test of time,” he says. “They have to be stylish and beautiful yet made for longevity.” A custom bronze and granite dining table, huge outdoor sectional, and covered pavilion with sheer outdoor drapes factored into the redo.