How The Good House in Desert Hot Springs Keeps It Local

When Brian Edson and his business partner, David Shaker, closed escrow on The Good House in 2021, they did so with grand plans. Edson envisioned it as a cornerstone in efforts to rebrand Desert Hot Springs.

Since opening the seven-room boutique hotel and spa, Edson has taken significant steps to establish his property and the Coachella Valley’s northernmost city as premier destinations for residents and visitors.

Though he retained the prior owner’s business name, Edson’s changes for The Good House include the addition of a chef and restaurant services through a partnership with Temalpakh Farm, which is managed by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians. He also opened a coffee bar on the property for guests.

Edson, 39, is especially excited about a new project that builds upon Desert Hot Springs’ reputation for abundant mineral springs.

“Our goal is to band all of the [local] hotels together to create what is called Wellness Week, similar to Modernism Week,” he says. “We need our calling card for the city. Desert Hot Springs is known as Spa City. We are known for our water; we have the best water in the world. It behooves us to lean into that.”