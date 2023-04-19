How to Style: Organic Two Ways

Designers Mary Strong and Hagit Taylor have different takes on organic style. Strong leans into midcentury sensibilities with Scandinavian influence, while Taylor takes a more transitional approach that emphasizes comfort.
1. Midcentury Organic
Designed by Mary Strong
Simply Savvy Homes
A combination of Scandinavian and midcentury-modern design paired with organic silhouettes.
Where: Sleek furnishings and organic elements give any space a clean, timeless, and relaxed feel — especially where lots of natural light beams in. The soft color palette is perfect for desert living because it always looks fresh, even amid the desert dust, which inevitably penetrates the most well-sealed and insulated homes.
How to: Gently weave together crisp whites, clean lines, and natural textures. Midcentury organic style strikes an effortless balance between the airy and earthy elements of nature and an unadorned, modern space.
Why she loves it: The result is raw yet refined. Organic elements, forms, and warm hues subtly layer against a simple yet sophisticated backdrop.
incorporate a neutral palette and greenery
White or off-white walls make a bright base to offset organic elements. Work in some light wood tones, deep browns, and bright brass for warmth. Finish with greenery for an indoor/outdoor feel. From large palms to potted succulents, plants add tranquility and create a sense of inner well-being.
Take a minimalist approach
Midcentury organic style embraces intentional simplicity. Less is more. Avoid clutter by tucking away knickknacks. Give accessories and décor plenty of room to breathe and be shown.
select simple pieces with organic silhouettes
Think midcentury modern but with softer, more rustic materials, textiles, and colors. Play with a combination of curves and clean lines that emulate natural forms for an organic feel. Layer textured pieces, like large baskets or live-edge tables and countertops, to add interest and depth.
2. Transitional Organic
Designed by Hagit Taylor
Hagit Taylor Design
Transitional and approachable with organic elements that add warmth and comfort.
Where: This style works almost anywhere, especially when you play into the architecture. For example, in a Spanish-style home, incorporate a little Spanish flair.
How to: A neutral canvas is your starting point. The look is soft, matte, and modern. White in abundance keeps company with select appearances of cream or ivory and complementing gray or brown tones. Rich textures from natural materials elevate the atmosphere. Turn up the contrast with matte black or brass accents.
Why she loves it: This style is relatable and approachable. When you enter a home with this style, you immediately feel welcomed, relaxed, and inspired.
HAGIT TAYLOR PHOTOS COURTESY PUBLIC 311 DESIGN
Blend metallics in multiples
Dare to mix metals (but no more than three in one space). If you have a brass-chain pendant over a kitchen island, try a nickel faucet. While it might seem counterintuitive, it gives the space a little more interest and a custom look.
Seek out pieces with a story
There’s nothing better than balancing old and new. Even a new house with new furniture benefits from at least one piece with a past. Look for striking vintage or antique finds with authentic heirloom or reclaimed charm. A few thoughtful choices lend soul to your space.
Add a Neutral palette, pattern, and texture
An all-neutral palette runs the risk of looking flat. Punctuate neutral spaces with an assortment of shapes, textures, and patterns to feel more collected.