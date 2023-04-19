How to Style: Organic Two Ways

Designers Mary Strong and Hagit Taylor have different takes on organic style. Strong leans into midcentury sensibilities with Scandinavian influence, while Taylor takes a more transitional approach that emphasizes comfort.

1. Midcentury Organic

Designed by Mary Strong

Simply Savvy Homes

A combination of Scandinavian and midcentury-modern design paired with organic silhouettes.

Where: Sleek furnishings and organic elements give any space a clean, timeless, and relaxed feel — especially where lots of natural light beams in. The soft color palette is perfect for desert living because it always looks fresh, even amid the desert dust, which inevitably penetrates the most well-sealed and insulated homes.

How to: Gently weave together crisp whites, clean lines, and natural textures. Midcentury organic style strikes an effortless balance between the airy and earthy elements of nature and an unadorned, modern space.

Why she loves it: The result is raw yet refined. Organic elements, forms, and warm hues subtly layer against a simple yet sophisticated backdrop.