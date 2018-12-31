With all due respect to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Tahquitz Canyon Way — the road connecting Palm Springs International Airport to downtown — could justly be called Hugh Kaptur Way. The architect designed several structures along this artery, including the Mexican-modern house for Paul and Kay Selzer, Tahquitz Plaza (now Kaptur Plaza, home of the fourth Koffi location), Caballeros Plaza (Palm Springs Unified School District building), and his own office.

Kaptur — lesser known than contemporaries such as Albert Frey, William Krisel, William Cody, Donald Wexler, and E. Stewart Williams — was influential in the development and prevailing style of Palm Springs. His notable projects include the 1968 post-and-beam home of Steve McQueen and a 1977 home for the actor’s Southridge neighbor, William Holden.

Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture, an exhibition opening Feb. 2 at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, explores Kaptur’s practice through architectural drawings, models, sketches, photographs, ephemera, and new photography. In 2015, Kaptur gifted his archives to the museum, and many of those materials appear in the exhibition.