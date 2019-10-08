Pour Me a Glass

Indonesia, Idyllwild and the Salton Sea are three stark and diverse locations that photographer Lissa Evans draws upon in her series of enhanced landscapes that have been described as “meditative.” Evans is among 25 artists who will be displaying artwork at the 2019 Idyllwild Art and Wine Walk on Oct. 12 in Idyllwild.

There will be 20 Southern California wineries, including Idyllwild’s Middle Ridge Winery, plus PMDL Company from Riverside/San Bernardino,

Evans spent two years in Sumatra, Indonesia, with her former husband who was a geophysicist for Chevron. The rich textures and layers of her “batik series” are a reflection of time spent in a jungle camp. In 2003, Evans moved to Idyllwild to be near her daughter who attended Idyllwild Arts Academy.

“I was lucky to get a job at the school for that time,” she says. Over the next 11 years, Evans taught herself photography via YouTube. “Don’t underestimate the power of YouTube to learn things,” she says.