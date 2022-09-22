Sidetrips: Head up to Idyllwild

Highway 74, aka the Palms to Pines Scenic Byway, will connect yomountu to Highway 243 and the mountain town of Idyllwild — an artisan-centric community with quaint cabins, rustic boutiques, and miles of ponderosa forest waiting to be explored.

Idyllwild Nature Center

Whether the forecast heralds sun or snow, you’ll find plenty of fun outdoor activities at this pet-friendly nature center. Warmer months call for hiking or horseback riding, while winter brings snowball fights and sledding. Breathe in the mountain air and feel your worries melt away. fb.com/idynaturecenter