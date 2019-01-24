Originally opened on New Year’s Eve in 1961 as the Canyon Country Club, the South Palm Springs site comprised a 550-acre tract of land owned by several different tribal members of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. After many years of complex negotiations, Harold Simon, a Palm Springs attorney, drafted the country’s largest Indian land lease in history for what would become the Indian Canyons Golf Resort.

At the time, it was a $20 million dollar investment as quoted by Robert Grundt in a September 1961 Desert Sun article. Grundt, head of the First National Realty and Construction Corporation based in New York City, noted that this was the first such development project the company had embarked on in the western United States.

That the company chose the sleepy town of Palm Springs for such a major project in the early 1960s underscores the seductive beauty of the desert environment even before the other 100-plus golf courses, luxury hotels, residential housing developments and other tourist-friendly amenities became part of the allure.