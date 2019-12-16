Indian Wells Celebrates Change and What Remains the Same

City staff also cut general fund expenditures by $1 million, $300,000 of which came from a Citywide review of every line item, contract, and expenditure to identify cost reductions and ensure operational efficiency. Moves like these put the City in a position to invest in the community and ensure residents and visitors have an optimized experience for years to come.

One recent investment took shape at the Vue Grille & Bar inside the City-owned Indian Wells Golf Resort. The City and Troon, its partner at the Golf Resort, leveraged the need to replace aging kitchen equipment to address a full range of upgrades that were completed while the kitchen and restaurant were shut down. Renovations included a kitchen remodel to better facilitate food preparation and customer service, a dining room with an enclosed space to cater to private functions and a larger, more open bar.

To minimize the impact on guests, the restaurant was closed to the public for six weeks to complete renovations during the slowest period of use for the Golf Resort. Coming in on schedule and within budget, the resort was pleased to welcome residents and visitors alike back to the Vue on September 12.

Last year, innovation also caught on with the Golf Resort’s driving range with the launch of Shots in the Night. This attraction features glow golf on the driving range, putting green activities and food trucks that attract a new crowd that doesn’t necessarily play the traditional round of golf. It has been a hit for the Resort and generates additional visitors to the desert destination.

Indian Wells will have some exciting news in the coming months for the Village at Indian Wells shopping center that will be open to the public in early 2020. The City worked in partnership with the owners of the center, MIG Real Estate, to bring in a suitable tenant after Ralphs vacated the space. To help attract new potential retailers, the City Council approved an ordinance to allow for more flexibility in signage and restaurant space. By working together, the City and MIG were able to bring in a tenant to fit the needs of residents and drive traffic to other small businesses in the center.

The resort campus the City is known for is also going through a variety of changes. The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa launched a significant remodel of their resort, a $20 million investment that saw upgrades at the pool, lobby, restaurants and meeting space. The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa also started a $20 million renovation to upgrade their lobby, bar and all of their rooms.

The City has worked to create partnerships between the Golf Resort and the surrounding hotels to create a resident and visitor experience like no other in the Coachella Valley. Innovations at the hotels that deliver new and exciting amenities in collaboration with the Golf Resort establishing additional attractions and greater restaurant and group dining experiences generates great results for both visitors and residents.

With all of the change that’s taking place, it begs the question what remains the same in the City of Indian Wells. What has and will stay true is the City’s dedication to transparency, fiscal responsibility and focused growth. By investing in projects that improve the lives of residents and those who visit, the City plans for long-term growth and a bright future.