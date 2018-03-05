The Indian Wells Tennis Garden is not just a name.

The garden aspect of the immense cement tennis structure is in full bloom as the BNP Paribas Open gets underway.

A concerted effort has been made to beautify the grounds surrounding the tennis stadiums and courts to give fans a feeling that they are surrounded as much by great tennis as they are by outstanding grounds.

“That’s what makes us truly unique around the world, not just in tennis, but in sports,” says Philippe Dore, media and marketing director for BNP Paribas Open. “We love our garden. We just keep improving it.”

From added flowers to 62 palm trees, fans will find more shaded areas and a designated park area to relax, eat, and soak in the atmosphere of attending what is referred to as the “fifth major.” Many of the improvements came after talking with those same fans.

“We listen to them,” Dore says. “They’re not shy to tell us. That’s why last year we added more concessions, more food options, and more restrooms. Our fans are looking for more shade areas. At the end of the day, it’s their experience. We want it to be the best, comfortable, and good.”

VIDEO: See the changes to the grounds of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in time for the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. (Video by Steven Salisbury).