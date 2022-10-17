Indian Wells: Things to Do

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY INDIAN WELLS GOLF RESORT
Indian Wells Golf Resort has stay-and-play packages with nearby hotels.
Sponsored
Indian Wells Golf Resort
44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells
760-346-4653
indianwells golfresort.com
A 36-hole golf haven with stay-and-play packages available at four neighboring hotels, Indian Wells Golf Resort offers one of the most complete golfing experiences in Southern California.
Its two courses, Celebrity and Players (aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast”), provide a postcard-perfect setting for a day on the links. Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with streams and split-level lakes with waterfall features, while the John Fought–designed Players Course tests even the most well-seasoned golfers with sculpted bunkers and thickets of trees.
Pre- or post-game, on-site restaurant Vue Grille & Bar serves up craft beers, mixed drinks, and award-winning California cuisine. Home to the Indian Wells Academy, the resort staffs a team of PGA professionals who impart their love of the game to players at any level. Brush up your game with a skill session, sign up for a club fitting, or practice in one of the Trackman-powered virtual golf bays.
In 2022, both courses at the resort were recognized by a panel in Golfweek’s state-by-state list of “Best Courses You Can Play.” Out of all California courses, Celebrity ranked No. 3 and Players ranked No. 13. They also received a Platinum Award from the Association of Golf Merchandisers.
Indian Wells Tennis Garden
78200 Miles Ave. , Indian Wells
760-200-8400
iwtg.net
World-renowned as host of the two-week BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament — and regarded as one of the most beautiful facilities in the game — this sporting complex also stages live music performances, car shows, arts festivals, and entertainment throughout the year. And for those not named Federer, Williams, or Djokovic, a fitness center and a variety of tennis membership programs are available.
INDIAN WELLS MASTERS
Held annually in the spring, the BNP Paribas Open tournament at Indian Wells Tennis Garden is reported to be the best-attended tournament outside the four Grand Slams. See the game's biggest players when they return March 6–19, 2023. bnpparibasopen.com
Eisenhower Walk of Honor
Highway 111 and Eldorado Lane, Indian Wells
760-346-2489
cityofindianwells.org
An eternal wellspring at this 5,000-square-foot open-air memorial honors all those who served to preserve America’s freedoms, with particular gratitude toward the many veterans who reside in Indian Wells. Towering palms and meandering pathways guide visitors to two 7-foot granite walls inscribed with the names of hundreds of resident vets who have lived in the city for a minimum of three years.
