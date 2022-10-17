Indian Wells: Things to Do

Sponsored

Indian Wells Golf Resort

44500 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells

760-346-4653

indianwells golfresort.com

A 36-hole golf haven with stay-and-play packages available at four neighboring hotels, Indian Wells Golf Resort offers one of the most complete golfing experiences in Southern California.

Its two courses, Celebrity and Players (aptly dubbed “Beauty and the Beast”), provide a postcard-perfect setting for a day on the links. Clive Clark’s Celebrity Course stretches across an undulating landscape with streams and split-level lakes with waterfall features, while the John Fought–designed Players Course tests even the most well-seasoned golfers with sculpted bunkers and thickets of trees.

Pre- or post-game, on-site restaurant Vue Grille & Bar serves up craft beers, mixed drinks, and award-winning California cuisine. Home to the Indian Wells Academy, the resort staffs a team of PGA professionals who impart their love of the game to players at any level. Brush up your game with a skill session, sign up for a club fitting, or practice in one of the Trackman-powered virtual golf bays.

In 2022, both courses at the resort were recognized by a panel in Golfweek’s state-by-state list of “Best Courses You Can Play.” Out of all California courses, Celebrity ranked No. 3 and Players ranked No. 13. They also received a Platinum Award from the Association of Golf Merchandisers.