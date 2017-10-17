People who love luxury and high-performance automobiles in the Coachella Valley often count leaders of the IndiGO Auto Group among their friends. The dealership’s Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs locations represent world-class 10 brands across with an unparalleled shopping experience.

“Our clients come back every year, become good friends, and are treated like family,” says Shad Schuessler, general manager of Audi, Porsche, and Maserati Rancho Mirage.

Finance Director Elena Ramirez says, “It’s no question: IndiGO Auto Group is in the escape business.”

“People come here from all over the world to enjoy their luxury, their cars, their jewelry, their fashion, and without guilt,” says Jaime Moore, Rolls-Royce Rancho Mirage sales manager. “They can cruise down El Paseo or take their cars to the racetrack.”

Frank Pierce, general manager of BMW of Palm Springs, has lived in metro areas most of his life and says, “I was amazed by the exotic and high-end automobiles, classic and contemporary art, and fine dining options available in the desert.”

“There’s so many great qualities about the desert,” adds Michael Weibel, general manager of Land Rover, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Mclaren, Aston Martin Rancho Mirage. “And raising a family in the desert is awesome, too.”

IndiGO is seeing younger customers at the dealership as the region grows and offers more professional opportunities. “They’re dynamic and entrepreneurial,” says Marketing and Events Director Kaetlyn Boone. “They desire brands that offer a fresh, innovative design and allows them to celebrate their success and pride of ownership.”

VIDEO: The IndiGO Auto Group leaders talks about their place in the Coachella Valley.