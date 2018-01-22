Modernism Week is hands-down my favorite time of year. For the design world, it is the equivalent of Fashion Week or the Royal Ascot — brimming with glamour, fashion, parties, and photo-ops.

Finding share-worthy snaps is half the fun of any event. And this annual celebration of all things midcentury-mod delivers Instagram gold in spades: neighborhoods that appear plucked from the 1950s, full of inspirational architecture and interiors that could be movie sets.

During Modernism Week, you’re able to step beyond those candy-colored doors … and don’t we all love seeing how other people live?

With so many incredible events, what’s a modernista on the hunt for a beautiful vignette to do? Here are a few tips.