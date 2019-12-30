january 2020 horoscopes

Capricorn: Dec. 22–Jan. 19

An unprecedented stellium in Capricorn makes this a pivotal time for the goat. Selfishness is not a negative concept when on a plane. Put the mask on yourself first, then help others. Know your obligations and don’t shirk them. Ignore everything else. It’s none of your business.

Aquarius: Jan. 20–Feb. 18

Many close to you share drama. Although you often find a solution, it is useless if their motivation is solely to vent. Know that this sucks your vital energy, and shut down the confessional. Tell them you are not qualified. It’s not your problem. It’s theirs.

Pisces: Feb. 19–March 20

In order to seek enlightenment narrow the portals of reception. Pay less attention to chaos surrounding you, and know that many mentors are available to support your dreams. Initiate new connections to learning. Those truths will set you free.

Aries: March 21–April 19

Discern which responsibilities are morally yours, and let go of the rest. Your plate is too full to be effective in any single endeavor. You may be near a solution, but without cooperation, you are just wasting time. Patience can be amazing strategy.

Taurus: April 20–May 20

Old plans rapidly dissolve as you are thrust into parts unknown. Unexpected pathways open up, challenging your flexibility. Consider your unique, individual contribution, and be selfish in your choices. Pay no attention to the reactions of others. Carry on.

Gemini: May 21–June 20

Recent alliances deserve a closer look. Creative new projects. Fill your subconscious, and you can focus on what you really want. Can you commit? It’s difficult for the dilettante child of Mercury, but a solid plan is available if you are willing to embrace it.

Cancer: June 21–July 22

The challenge is one of leverage, resulting in a level playing field. Imbalance in alliances will restrict progress. Be specific as to each job description. You have advantages that you have not yet considered. Awareness gives you an unspoken edge.

Leo: July 23–Aug. 22

Those who do not listen and will not hear must be consciously acknowledged. No matter how kind, loud, angry, concerned, loving, or truthful you speak, you are not heard. In order to right a long list of wrongs, be steadfast and let go. Exhale.

Virgo: Aug. 23–Sept. 22

A speculative venture intrigues you, as its premise is close to your heart. When you consider the enormous hard work and responsibility ahead, your confidence wavers. This is more important than the past, and vital for the future. If not now, when?

Libra: Sept. 23–Oct. 22

Irrevocable changes in the foundation of your life have created intense emotional reactions that demand resolve. In this psychological crisis, transmute feelings to logic. Use emotion in its high form: intuition. Build the new structure on responsibility.

Scorpio: Oct. 23–Nov. 21

Your expertise is rebirth, letting go and rising from the ashes. Scorpio skill includes killing it before it kills you. Steer your thoughts toward new starts that obliterate the past. Think of it as a cancelled check, and the future is a promissory note. Stay in the moment. It’s cash.

Sagittarius: Nov. 22–Dec. 21

Current ennui can be easily remedied by an elevation in consciousness. There have been radical changes in your values. What was so important is not necessary. Declutter your thoughts to see a shiny new perspective. Look around. You are wealthy.

