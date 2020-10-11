A City of Immigrants

But the development of Woodspur into the thriving farming community of Coachella didn’t take place until after Rector and his brother, Lon B. Rector, drilled a well in April 1900 near the corner of Grapefruit Avenue and Fifth Street and discovered a significant groundwater supply. They quickly realized that it could transform the desert sands of the eastern Coachella Valley into productive farmland.

“Thus fortified with a water supply, the Rector brothers began, in November 1900, to clear the native brush from a tract of twenty-five acres, which, in the course of the next three months, they planted to barley, wheat, cantaloupes, watermelons and sugar beets,” the Los Angeles Times Magazine wrote in a March 23, 1902 report, adding, “The land proved wonderfully fertile, and all of the crops did well, coming to maturity in a phenomenally short time.”

It didn’t take long for enterprising farmers to follow the Rectors’ lead. Two years after the Rectors drilled their test well, there were over 100 artesian wells and growing numbers of settlers transforming the eastern Coachella Valley into farmland. “The whole secret of this profitable production lies, of course, in the fact that the desert farmers are able to capture the very earliest market,” the Times noted. “Their crops mature at least a month earlier than those of the Salt River Valley, near Phoenix, Arizona, and the Salt River crops are at least a month earlier than those of Southern California.”

Coachella-area farmers found demand for their produce not only in Southern California, but from across the country. They marketed and shipped through the Coachella Producers Association, an entity initially formed by 27 growers, according to the Times, which noted strong demand for Coachella’s high-quality cantaloupes.

As farming operations expanded across the eastern Coachella Valley, so did the demand for farm labor. But before growers began to recruit and employ Mexican immigrants in large numbers, they initially relied on local Cahuilla Indians to help with harvest and packing operations. Growers affiliated with the Coachella Producers Association also recruited farmworkers from Japan.

By tapping local Cahuilla Indian and later Japanese laborers, growers quickly transformed Coachella and the eastern Coachella Valley into a thriving agricultural mecca.