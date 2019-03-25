California’s first Pride event of the year, Cathedral City LGBT Days, kicks off March 29 for a colorful if not eventful weekend filled with rainbow revelry, freedom of expression, and some noteworthy entertainment.

And Jessica Sutta is jazzed to be part of the lineup.

The former member of the Pussycat Dolls, that festive all-girl music group who were always big on being bold, fabulous, and confident, says performing for LGBTQ audiences is among the things she “loves the most.”

Sutta takes the stage at 3:15 p.m. March 30, but, as always, the weekend-long soiree offers plenty of options for the LGBTQ community and its allies.

Friday’s highlights include appearances from adult entertainers like Rocco Steele, and DJs and live entertainment by The Roost and AMP Sports Lounge for the first-ever parking lot block party.

Meanwhile, Saturday, there’s the popular parade (10 a.m.) hosted by local personality Bella da Ball and that famous Bed Race (11 a.m.), followed by a slew of dynamic entertainment acts from the likes of Ada Vox, AZRA, Emily Perry, Coachella Valley’s Gay Men’s Chorus, and Sutta.

Sunday’s lively pool party (noon to 4 p.m.) at the CCBC Resort Hotel (68300 Gay Resort Drive) should turns heads but the Millions of Moments of Pride Dance party with DJ Paul at AMP Sports Lounge (9 p.m. to 2 a.m.) sure sounds groovy. (Check the website for a full list of events.)