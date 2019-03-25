California’s first Pride event of the year, Cathedral City LGBT Days, kicks off March 29 for a colorful if not eventful weekend filled with rainbow revelry, freedom of expression, and some noteworthy entertainment.
And Jessica Sutta is jazzed to be part of the lineup.
The former member of the Pussycat Dolls, that festive all-girl music group who were always big on being bold, fabulous, and confident, says performing for LGBTQ audiences is among the things she “loves the most.”
Sutta takes the stage at 3:15 p.m. March 30, but, as always, the weekend-long soiree offers plenty of options for the LGBTQ community and its allies.
Friday’s highlights include appearances from adult entertainers like Rocco Steele, and DJs and live entertainment by The Roost and AMP Sports Lounge for the first-ever parking lot block party.
Meanwhile, Saturday, there’s the popular parade (10 a.m.) hosted by local personality Bella da Ball and that famous Bed Race (11 a.m.), followed by a slew of dynamic entertainment acts from the likes of Ada Vox, AZRA, Emily Perry, Coachella Valley’s Gay Men’s Chorus, and Sutta.
Sunday’s lively pool party (noon to 4 p.m.) at the CCBC Resort Hotel (68300 Gay Resort Drive) should turns heads but the Millions of Moments of Pride Dance party with DJ Paul at AMP Sports Lounge (9 p.m. to 2 a.m.) sure sounds groovy. (Check the website for a full list of events.)
Sutta admits that the LGBTQ community is her favorite for a number of reasons.
“I love getting people excited and letting it be a care-free event,” she says. “Let loose and have fun. I love that.”
Sutta began performing at an early age. At 3, she was dancing, and when music became the forefront of her life, she dove in with vigor. By the mid-1990s, she entered the mix of The Pussycat Dolls.
Originally a burlesque troupe known for their dynamic dance moves, the group landed a record deal in the early 2000s and gave birth to string of hits—Don’t Cha, Buttons, and Stickwitu. The group went on a hiatus by the end of the decade but thanks to product endorsements, a Vegas act and reality TV, they maintained their presence and stand out for selling 54 million records worldwide.
Still, she misses the gals — Melody Thornton, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kimberly Wyatt.
“If was different and hard,” she says of the group’s dismantling. “I was always with the other girls. It gets lonely. I do miss them. My favorite part was getting ready [to perform] with the others. I’m really a girly-girl.”
Sutta began her solo career in 2010 and made waves with the song Show Me. In 2017, she released her debut album, Say Yes, which attracted a large LGBTQ following.
Balancing success and her personal development is key, she says. “A big part of my daily routine is meditation,” Sutta explains. “I meditate every day. It just changes everything. It gets your mind right in the right place. It’s really important to me to get centered. I have a crazy head.”
She’s also an avid fitness gal, with hiking and yoga topping her must-do lists.
As for the LGBTQ following that helped fuel both the group’s, and now Sutta’s, success, she remains humbled. When asked what she feels audiences are resonating with, Sutta says the LGBTQ community loves what the group represented.
“Inside of each and every person is a Pussycat Doll,” she adds. “It’s about expressing yourself and being free with who you are. I think they love the message. And that’s what I stand for as a solo artist: Be free. Don’t care what people think about you. It’s about living your life.”
Like most people, Sutta admits that there were times in her life when she felt particularly challenged. Recognizing her self-worth was a vital component for helping her move through challenging times.
“I make it very important to know myself so deeply,” she says. “The music industry is a hard place to be. There’s a lot of competition. So for me, it’s about being centered and being confident with who you are and truly believing in yourself.”
Now, that’s a theme that should be prevalent all weekend long at LGBT Days.
Cathedral City LGBT Days takes place March 29-31. Jessica Sutta performs at 3:15 p.m. March 30. Performances take place at the stage at 68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero in Cathedral City. Check the website for full event details and location of select events at cathedralcitylgbtdays.com.