As she sits at the pinnacle of the Rolex World Rankings, Jin Young Ko, the reigning ANA Inspiration champion, realizes she’s had quite a year.

Last year’s winner of the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award, Ko arrived at Rancho Mirage as under-the-radar as a player could be after finishing third or better in five of her first six starts of the year.

While most prognosticators were still focusing on the likes of Lexi Thompson and Sung Hyung Park, others in the golfing know had at least an eye on this popular South Korean player, whose sunny disposition has gained her an army of fans all around the world known as the “KoKos.”

Having learned to win on the Korean LPGA Tour, amassing 10 victories, Ko won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in her rookie season. She secured her second LPGA title only a couple of weeks before.

Ko, who was in fifth place on the Rolex Rankings ahead of the 2019 ANA Inspiration, saw her maiden major catapult her both into Poppie’s Pond and to the top of the Rolex Rankings. Having taken a one-stroke lead into the final round, the 23 year old shot a two-under par 70 and won by three over M.H. Lee. It was as stress-free a closing round as you could imagine for a first-time major winner as she hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation.

Since her desert victory, Ko has added a second major title — the Evian Championship — and last September, she won her fourth title of the year at the CP Women’s Open as part of a remarkable blemish-free performance which extended to a phenomenal run of 114 bogey-free holes.