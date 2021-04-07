Advocacy for Authenticity

It may be one of the more overused words over the last decade, but there is no mistaking the importance of authenticity. Just ask John Edelman, who has spent most of his life either directly immersed in the business of creating authentic goods or advocating for authentic design.

When he joined his parents’ high-end leather business in the late 1990s, he had to fight the perception that top grain leather was just that. “Leather is a murky industry,” Edelman says. “Top grain leather sounds great, but it’s the worst leather. So our whole application was based on trust and authenticity of products.”

He took that philosophy to Design Within Reach, a modernist furniture retailer, where he served as CEO and on the board for a decade. “It became a mainstay of DWR was that we were the world leader on authentic, modern design,” Edelman says. “That was my line because we had to keep the word authentic, authentic, authentic, authentic all the time, because a lot of people bought knockoffs, didn't even know they were buying knockoffs. So, as my mother said, you can't be a little bit pregnant.”

After leaving DWR, Edelman joined Be Original Americas as an ambassador to further the organization’s and his own mission to speak out on authenticity. On April 9, Edelman will moderate a panel with principals from the companies whose products helped create the interiors for the famed Ray Kappe house in Palm Springs, which is available for tours during Modernism Week, April 8-18.

The virtual discussion is available for free public viewing via Zoom, and will also be offered in a recorded version for those who register. The event is co-sponsored by Palm Springs Life, Carl Hansen & Son, Herman Miller, and Modern Hacienda. Visit us02web.zoom.us/webinar to participate.

Edelman, who still has a trip to Palm Springs on his bucket list, spoke further about the upcoming panel and what he hopes the audience takeaway will be.