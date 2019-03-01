Last year, it seemed as if January and February decided to gang up and give John Isner a career-ending whooping.

The North Carolinian did not win a single match in the first month of 2018. At the ASB Classic in Auckland, where he has won two titles, he failed to advance from the Round of 16. At the Australian Open, he lost in the first to a relative unknown.

Nobody would have blamed Isner, 33, if he’d packed up his rackets for good. Pete Sampras was the same age when he retired in 2003. Andy Roddick gave it up on his 30th birthday, and only two months ago, Andy Murray, 32, announced that his 2019 Wimbledon appearance would be his last. Sure, there are warhorses like Federer, Agassi, and Connors who have defied the march of time, but for most mortals the advent of one’s 30s is not only a milestone but also sometimes a millstone.

Even Isner admits it was not the most promising start. “I began the year [and] of my first seven matches, I lost six of them,” he says. “I was playing poorly, got off to a bad start, and things sort of snowballed from there. I played well, but I didn’t do the right things at the right times, which had been the story of my year [2017]. I was losing close matches, and I just wasn’t playing the right way.”

Still, he had reason to look forward to the 2018 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. In 2012, he gave Federer a scare in the finals; and he had always done well playing in the Coachella Valley. “I think it’s very good … for my game. The air is pretty thin there, so the ball moves through the air quickly. And the courts are also pretty gritty, which is what I like. I’ve always played well at Indian Wells.”

He also had new coaches in David Macpherson and Rene Moller, the former reputedly an expert in motivating and instilling self-confidence. Isner was either going to turn it around at Indian Wells … or the season might be a long slog.

Initially, it was as if the midwinter doom had followed him into early spring. His Round of 64 opponent was Gaël Monfils, one of the first giants Isner felled when he came on the scene in 2007. It was a close match and one that was familiar to Isner followers. With his dominating serve, there was no break of service. In three sets, it all came down to tiebreakers. Only one of three went Isner’s way.

Normally, Isner would have headed home to Dallas, except that he was paired with Jack Sock for doubles. “Doubles is not a priority of mine. I play Indian Wells every year, but outside of that I sort of decide at the last minute if I want to play doubles,” Isner says. “I don’t play doubles in Grand Slam events. I think I played in only five or six events all year, and I played with Jack in two of them.”

From the moment Isner and Sock took to the courts, they were unstoppable. They knocked off formidable opponents like Ivan Dodig and Rajeev Ram in the quarterfinals, followed by pretournament favorites Oliver March and Mate Pavić (who began the season by winning three of five tournaments). Their opponents in the finals? Who else but the Bryan brothers, the most successful doubles team in history with 16 Grand Slam titles and 114 tournament wins. It was the first all-American doubles final at Indian Wells since 1981. Fans were not disappointed. The underdogs took the first set in a tiebreaker, but then the Bryans fought back in the second set to take the lead, 4-2. Isner and Sock broke back and took the title in a second tiebreaker.

“[Sock’s] nickname in the locker room is Plus One,” Isner says. “Whoever he’s playing with, he’s going to do well in doubles. In my estimation, he’s the best doubles player in the world, and it’s something that he never, ever practices because he’s a singles player. He was a top 10 singles player last year. He knows his way around a doubles court. He’s so natural at it. I’ve been the beneficiary of that before.”

The doubles title he won last year at Indian Wells would not only change the trajectory of Isner’s season but his entire career.

“That was huge for me,” he says. “It got me that feeling of winning back. I was able to draw a lot of confidence from [the doubles title]. I went to Miami with a little bit more confidence.”