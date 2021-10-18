Joshua Cartter, DDS – Vision 2021

As the owner of Desert Dental Specialty Group, Dr. Joshua Cartter takes pride in the wide-ranging and individualized care his practice provides. Initially established in 1978, it is the only practice in the Coachella Valley to offer three different specialties under one roof — namely, prosthodontics, periodontics and endodontics.

No stranger to the desert, Dr. Cartter was raised near Lake Mathews in Riverside County and fondly remembers childhood vacation trips to the Valley. Now a full-time resident, he has always appreciated the small town vibe. “I love the close knit community we have here. My goal has always been to capture some of that warmth and familiarity and hopefully put patients at ease while they undergo dental procedures,” says this skilled prosthodontist who acquired Desert Dental Specialty Group in 2015.

His practice’s comprehensive scope of services includes having a full-service dental lab on-site. “My team and I address the most common dental issues adult individuals typically encounter,” says Cartter. Indeed, this talented group of professionals can thoroughly discuss integrated treatment plans and work together to create beautiful, functional smiles.

“At the end of the day, I’m happiest to have made a positive difference in a patient’s life. We all are,” Cartter says. At Desert Dental Specialty Group, that’s always our end goal.

