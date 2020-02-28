For The Kids

Philanthropy, celebrity golf, and music all converge in the 10th Anniversary of The Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament. Set to rock the valley with an embarrassment of entertainment beginning March 5, its main star is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, whose efforts to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases are at the forefront of the popular event’s charitable arm.

“This event is for the perfect cause and there’s nothing more important than children,” says country music songwriter J.T. Harding, one of the featured performers of Songwriters Night, held at the JW Marriott Desert Springs on March 5. Harding wrote chart-topping hits such as “Smile” with Uncle Kracker, “Different for Girls,” performed by Dierks Bentley, and “Sangria,” sung by Blake Shelton.

“Children should be at home in their own beds,” Harding adds of St. Jude’s mission. “They should be passing notes to kids they have crushes on in school. They shouldn’t be in a hospital somewhere. Whether I have to serve drinks or take out the trash or play songs, I am ready to come and do what I can to help.”