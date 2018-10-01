Katie Evans, 33

Director of Communications and Conservation, Coachella Valley Water District; Founder and President, Coachella Valley Youth Hockey Foundation

As the water district’s youngest-ever director, Katie has navigated through her share of skeptics. After 10 years, she has tackled challenges like the state’s historic drought and helped to shape conservation policy in Sacramento.

“A big part of my success has been the leadership I’ve worked under.”

Katie’s deep interest in water extends to the frozen kind, too: She’s a dedicated hockey mom. To help local kids offset the cost of expensive gear and tournament fees, she founded the nonprofit Coachella Valley Youth Hockey Foundation.

VIDEO: Katie Evans talks abut gaining credibility in her position, and forming the Coachella Valley Youth Hockey Foundation.