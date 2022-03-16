keanan duffty fashion week el paseo

Rebel! Rebel! on the Runway

New York–based British fashion designer Keanan Duffty stages an over-the-top rock ’n’ roll–inspired retrospective at Fashion Week El Paseo.

Keanan Duffty used natural fibers throughout his collection, including organic cotton, linen, wool, and silk. Denim is a staple of his designs, and he often recycles and repurposes vintage garments.

Prepare to dance, baby! Keanan Duffty promises a theatrical show that will entertain “like a rock ’n’ roll performance,” including 40 looks for men and women from collections created throughout his career.

“I’ve been very lucky as a designer,” he reflects. “I dressed the Sex Pistols, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, [David] Bowie, and many of my musical heroes.”

Duffty collaborated with Reebok and Dr. Martens on co-branded kicks. He worked as a design director with Ben Sherman and John Varvatos. He created a scent with Aveda, collectible toys with a company in Japan, and in 2007, he teamed up with Bowie to design a limited-edition clothing collection for select Target stores. Duffty considers the latter feat the high point of his career.

“My fascination with Bowie began when I was a little kid, seeing him on television in the 1970s,” Duffty explains. “To me, he was the doorway to creativity. He was the muse, the one who made me think it was OK to be creative.”

Duffty’s body of work finds influence in fantasy, irreverence, and his personal passion for music. (He founded the band Slinky Vagabond with a few rock ’n’ roll hall-of-famers the same year he created the collab with Bowie.)

“My dream is simply to continue to create compelling work,” he says. “It’s a privilege to be able to do that, and I don’t take it for granted. As long as someone is interested, I’ll keep doing it.”

“After two years of lockdowns, I know that people are hungry for excitement and spectacle once again. Therefore, it is a privilege to stage a fashion event with live models and a real audience in such a unique setting.”
— Keanan Duffty
