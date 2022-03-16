Rebel! Rebel! on the Runway

Prepare to dance, baby! Keanan Duffty promises a theatrical show that will entertain “like a rock ’n’ roll performance,” including 40 looks for men and women from collections created throughout his career.
“I’ve been very lucky as a designer,” he reflects. “I dressed the Sex Pistols, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, [David] Bowie, and many of my musical heroes.”
Duffty collaborated with Reebok and Dr. Martens on co-branded kicks. He worked as a design director with Ben Sherman and John Varvatos. He created a scent with Aveda, collectible toys with a company in Japan, and in 2007, he teamed up with Bowie to design a limited-edition clothing collection for select Target stores. Duffty considers the latter feat the high point of his career.
“My fascination with Bowie began when I was a little kid, seeing him on television in the 1970s,” Duffty explains. “To me, he was the doorway to creativity. He was the muse, the one who made me think it was OK to be creative.”
Duffty’s body of work finds influence in fantasy, irreverence, and his personal passion for music. (He founded the band Slinky Vagabond with a few rock ’n’ roll hall-of-famers the same year he created the collab with Bowie.)
“My dream is simply to continue to create compelling work,” he says. “It’s a privilege to be able to do that, and I don’t take it for granted. As long as someone is interested, I’ll keep doing it.”