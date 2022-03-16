Rebel! Rebel! on the Runway

Prepare to dance, baby! Keanan Duffty promises a theatrical show that will entertain “like a rock ’n’ roll performance,” including 40 looks for men and women from collections created throughout his career.

“I’ve been very lucky as a designer,” he reflects. “I dressed the Sex Pistols, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, [David] Bowie, and many of my musical heroes.”

• To purchase tickets to Keanan Duffty's show at Fashion Week El Paseo, click HERE.

Duffty collaborated with Reebok and Dr. Martens on co-branded kicks. He worked as a design director with Ben Sherman and John Varvatos. He created a scent with Aveda, collectible toys with a company in Japan, and in 2007, he teamed up with Bowie to design a limited-edition clothing collection for select Target stores. Duffty considers the latter feat the high point of his career.